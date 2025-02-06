Purnam has been a beacon of homegrown excellence, providing a platform where renowned designers and emerging artisans come together to showcase their creativity. This year’s Spring Edit promises an exquisite selection of fashion, home décor, and lifestyle essentials.

As the season of renewal unfolds, Purnam’s Spring Edit arrives to offer a curated showcase of vibrant craftsmanship, contemporary elegance, and cultural heritage. Set to take place on February 8, 2025, at The Claridges, New Delhi, this highly anticipated exhibition is more than just a shopping destination—it’s an immersive celebration of indigenous artistry, conscious consumerism, and socially responsible luxury.

For over a decade, Purnam has been a beacon of homegrown excellence, providing a platform where renowned designers and emerging artisans come together to showcase their creativity. This year’s Spring Edit promises an exquisite selection of fashion, home décor, and lifestyle essentials, bringing together craftsmanship that blends tradition with modern sophistication.

A Showcase of Iconic Designers & Emerging Talent

This season, Purnam curates an exceptional lineup of designers who celebrate the synergy of heritage and contemporary style. Expect to see the bold, artistic prints of Satya Paul, the understated sophistication of Abraham & Thakore, and Urvashi Kaur’s avant-garde yet sustainable designs. Poonam Bhagat’s mastery of intricate craftsmanship and timeless silhouettes will also take center stage, alongside Yumi, Harmeet Bajaj, BeachBum, Vanilla Moon, Zanzibar Living, and Tulip.

Whether you’re looking for breezy spring fashion, artisanal home décor, or elegant handcrafted accessories, the Spring Edit offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully crafted pieces—making it a must-visit for fashion connoisseurs and design enthusiasts alike.

A Shopping Experience with a Purpose

Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, Purnam stands out for its commitment to social impact. The exhibition actively supports artisans, empowers women-led businesses, and collaborates with NGOs dedicated to sustainable livelihoods. This season, Purnam partners with Naari Shakti, ⁠Udayan Care, Pravān Foundation, Pins and Needles India ensuring that every purchase contributes to meaningful change.

“For this edition, we bring together renowned designers like Abraham & Thakore, Satya Paul, Yumi, Harmeet Bajaj, Poonam Bhagat, Urvashi Kaur, and Sonalibjewellery, alongside emerging artisans. From fashion to home décor, each piece blends traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. What sets this edition apart is our commitment to giving back—supporting artisans and partnering with NGOs that champion sustainability and empowerment. Purnam’s Spring Edit is a celebration of artistry, culture, and meaningful impact,” shares Saroj Bhatia, Founder of Purnam.

A Legacy of Curation & Collaboration

Founded in 2006 by Saroj Bhatia, Sarita Baluja, Indu Gupta, and Jani Dhingra, Purnam has grown into a pioneering platform for luxury exhibitions that seamlessly blend commerce with cultural consciousness. Over the years, Mystic Events by Sonali Amla and Team Purnam have worked together to create immersive experiences that elevate Indian craftsmanship, setting a benchmark in the industry.

Step Into a World of Heritage & Luxury

Purnam’s Spring Edit 2025 is set to be an unforgettable experience, where the richness of tradition meets the refined aesthetics of modern luxury. Whether you’re looking to refresh your spring wardrobe, discover unique handcrafted treasures, or immerse yourself in a world of art and culture, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Save the date—February 8, 2025, at The Claridges, New Delhi—and celebrate the beauty of spring with timeless craftsmanship and conscious luxury.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)