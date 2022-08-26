Purification ritual conducted after non-Hindu minister enters Vishnupad templVishnupad temple with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Image Credit: ANI

BJP's Gaya district unit held a purifying ceremony at the Vishnupad temple amid a controversy over the entry of a non-Hindu minister of the new Bihar government into the sanctum sanctorum.

"We did a 'Shuddhikaran' Puja of the temple premises after carrying water from the Falgu river and offered prayers," BJP district unit president Dhanraj Sharma said on Thursday.

Members of the Panda Samaj did a puja and washed the temple's sanctuary sanctorum with water from the Falgu river on Wednesday.

The BJP demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday for offending religious sensitivities when he entered a temple with a non-Hindu minister.

Non-Hindu worshipers are not permitted to enter Gaya's Vishnupad temple, and this regulation has been in effect for the past 100 years. At the temple's entrance, signs with the message "Entry of non-Hindus is prohibited" are posted.

However, Nitish Kumar kicked up a major controversy when he entered the temple premises accompanied by Bihar IT minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri, a non-Hindu. The Bihar CM offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum with Mansuri by his side, along with other leaders.

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, Bihar BJP chief S Jaiswal asked the Bihar CM to apologise for deliberately mocking Hindus.

“CM Nitish Kumar knows that entry of non-Hindus is not permitted inside the 'garbh griha'. He did it deliberately to mock Hindus. It's a part of a conspiracy. He should apologise to Hindus,” said Jaiswal, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Nitish Kumar and his minister's breach has also enraged the Vishnupad temple administration committee. The temple committee's working president, Shambhu Lal Bitthal, expressed outrage at the occurrence and said they were unaware the Bihar CM would arrive with a non-Hindu at the occasion.

“We did not recognize him [Mansuri]. Those who were aware of the matter should have stopped this. This has angered the committee. This was done deliberately. Many VIP guests and ministers have come in the past, but Muslims or Christians have never entered Vishnupad temple. Those who made the mistake should apologise,” said Bitthal.