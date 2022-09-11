Search icon
Purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses is the latest AAP vs Centre flashpoint, L-G okays CBI probe into 'irregularities'

The issue adds to the list of flashpoints between the Delhi government and Centre with the CBI already probing irregularities in the excise policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Representational Image

The AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led central government are set for a fresh round of standoff as LG V K Saxena has approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, reported PTI quoting official sources. 

The issue adds to the list of flashpoints between the Delhi government and Centre with the CBI already probing the alleged irregularities in the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s excise policy.  The new liquor policy has landed Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and several public servants under the central agency’s lens.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had claimed that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".

It had also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources said.

The complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations.

The report submitted by the chief secretary on August 19 had pointed out certain "irregularities", following which the L-G has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI, sources said, adding the CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Saxena has approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency.

A committee, headed by retired IAS officer OP Aggrawal, constituted to look into the charges of corruption in the procurement of buses in June 2021, in its report submitted in August last year, had clearly indicted the AAP government for "procedural deviations in the entire tendering and procurement procedure", the sources said.

AAP minister Satyendar Jain is currently in jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The CBI had chargesheeted Jain for allegedly amassing assets to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Later, the ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in connection with a money laundering probe. 

The BJP has also alleged a ‘classroom scam’ with LG last month seeking a report from the Chief Secretary over an alleged delay of two and a half years by the vigilance department in acting on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry report into the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools.

 

