Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday.

The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Mr Moosewala.

He had joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. He had contested polls from Mansa on a Congress ticket.