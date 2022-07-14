Why is Daler Mehendi sentenced to jail? 2003 human trafficking case explained

Headlines

Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Pakistan: 22 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeIndia

India

Why is Daler Mehendi sentenced to jail? 2003 human trafficking case explained

Daler Mehndi and his brother has been sentenced to 2 years jail on human trifficking case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Patiala court on Thursday announced a two-year-jail term for Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. The case dates back to 2003 and a total of 31 cases have been filed against Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh.

Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh have been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty passage money. 

This was a review hearing in the case after a 2018 sentence in the same court, where he was convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case. Earlier too, he was sentenced to two years in jail and was later let out on bail.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class held both the brothers guilty and sentenced them to two years in jail in 2018, the popular singer and his brother were granted bail and later they filed an appeal in the sessions court.

In today's review hearing, the court of Additional Sessions Judge HS Grewal dismissed the bail plea. Mehndi was taken into custody followed by the court order.  

As per the 2003 FIR at Sadar police station filed by Bakshish Singh on September 19, 2003, the Mehndi brothers are accused of taking two troupes in 1998 and 1999, where 10 people were taken to the US as group members and were “dropped off” illegally.

The police had moved two petitions stating that Daler was not required in the case as he had nothing to do with the case.

Daler allegedly dropped off three girls illegally in San Francisco during his trip to the US with Karishma Kapoor and her mother Babita. The girls had been identified as Priya, Meenu Behn and Nimu, all from Gujarat.

In October 1999, Mehendi's brother accompanied another troupe to the US with Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and Javed Jaffri during which three boys illegally immigrated to New Jersey.

After receiving the complaint of Bakshish, 35 more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against the brothers. The complainants had alleged that the brothers had taken “passage money” from them to help them migrate to the US “illegally”, but had failed to do so.

The Patiala police had raided Daer Mehendi's Delhi office at Connaught Place and seised documents, including the case file of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers ‘passage money”.

The Mehendi brothers are prosecuted by the court on the basis of evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation, in spite of Patiala police filing two discharge petitions in 2016 portraying Mehndi as innocent. 

Read: BREAKING: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2 years in jail in human trafficking case

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, here’s when Apple is launching new flagships

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE