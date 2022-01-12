Search icon
Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh demands release of Khalistanis from jail, does THIS

A large number of religious and social organisations led by Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee marched from Gurudwara Jyoti Sarup Sahib in Fatehgarh Sahib

Jan 12, 2022

Yograj Singh, the father of former Indian cricket cricketer Yuvraj Singh, took out a massive rally at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab demanding to free Khalistanis lodged in jails.

A large number of religious and social organisations led by Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee marched from Gurudwara Jyoti Sarup Sahib in Fatehgarh Sahib district to release Khalistani prisoners lodged in jails in Punjab and different parts of the country. 

A march was taken out for the settlement of the pending case of release of the captive Singha from the historical land of district Fatehgarh Sahib. An exhibition of photographs of Khalistanis lodged in jail was also organized on this occasion.

