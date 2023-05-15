Punjab: Woman shot 5 times for drinking liquor in Gurudwara, suspect arrested

Representational Image

A woman was fatally shot for reportedly drinking alcohol on the grounds of a gurdwara. The incident happened on Sunday night, according to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma.

The woman, Parminder Kaur, was allegedly consuming liquor near the "Sarovar" (holy water tank) of Dukhniwarn Sahib gurdwara, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, a resident of Urban Estate Phase I, was shot many times by Nirmaljit Singh, a frequent visitor to the Gurdwara.

"Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the Sarovar of Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. When the sangat noticed this, they decided to take her to the manager's office. However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present there shot her in a fit of anger," Mr Sharma said.

"Saini fired five rounds at the woman with his 32-bore licenced revolver," an official statement said.

Police claimed that despite being transferred to a hospital, Ms. Kaur's doctors ruled her dead. According to sources, a man who was hurt in the event was hospitalised. His condition is said to be stable.

According to officials, the accused, a property dealer with no history of criminal activity, has been detained by police.

(with inputs from agencies)