Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Know how to download your Voter ID card online

The first phase of polling in Punjab and the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh has commenced from today, February 20, amid the current election frenzy across India. The voting time for both the states will come to an end at 6 pm today.

The polling is being conducted for 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and 117 constituencies in Punjab today, set to decide the fate of thousands of candidates. Around 2.14 crore people are set to vote in Uttar Pradesh, while 2.15 crore people are set to vote in Punjab today.

As the polling in both the states is underway, the Election Commission has set a bunch of guidelines for the voters, making it mandatory for all to have their Voter ID card on them when they come in to cast their vote.

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their Voter ID cards can do so by the below-mentioned process.

How to download your Voter ID card online

Visit the official election website - https://eci.gov.in/.

Click on Form6 to “Apply online for registration of new voter ID” which will give you an option to apply as a new voter.

After you proceed as a new user, you will be asked to enter basic details like your name, age, and gender.

Please note that you will be asked to enter your residential address, and marital status.

In the next step, you will be asked to enter the details of two people who will vouch for you. You will be asked to enter their personal information and Voter ID details.

Once you have completed all the above steps, you will be asked to attach all the supporting documents like your identity proof and address proof to complete the enrollment process.

You will then get an application number on your phone and a registered email ID.

You can use your application number to check your Voter ID.

Once it is uploaded to the website, you can click on the “Download” button to get a copy of your newly generated election card.

It must be noted that the Election Commission has also set in place some Covid-19 guidelines for the voters to follow. Thermal scanning of all the voters will be done, and all will be required to wear a mask at the polling booth, among other norms.