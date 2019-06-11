Punjab: Two-year-old who was pulled out of borewell dies

A two-year-old child, who was stuck in a 150-foot-deep unused borewell here, was pulled out Tuesday morning after almost 110 hours, but could not be saved, officials and doctors said.

Fatehvir Singh was retrieved at around 5:30 am by National Disaster Response Force personnel, officials said.He was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh amid police security, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI.

Doctors at the hospital said the child was brought dead.PGIMER Medical Superintendent A K Gupta said the child was taken to the Advance Pediatrics Centre after he was brought to the hospital in the morning.The boy, who turned two on Monday, was stuck in the seven-inch-wide borewell at a depth of 125 feet.

Punjab CM tweeted about the incident:

Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray that Waheguru grants his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs regarding any open bore well so that such terrible accidents can be prevented in the future. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 11, 2019

Earlier he tweeted about borewells:

Have directed all DCs to ensure that no such open borewell exists in any of the districts & have asked them to submit a report within 24 hours. You can call on our helpline number 0172-2740397 if you have information about any such open borewells in your area. June 10, 2019

Footage of the rescue

#WATCH Punjab: Two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur, rescued after almost 109-hour long rescue operation. He has been taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/VH6xSZ4rPV — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

A team of doctors had been stationed at the site of the accident to provide medical assistance to Fatehvir. An ambulance equipped with a ventilator had also been stationed there..The toddler was stuck in the seven-inch wide borewell at a depth of 125 feet.The only child of his parents who had turned two on Monday, he fell into the borewell in a field when he was playing in Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on Thursday.

The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it.His mother tried to rescue him, but failed, officials said.A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child safely out of the borewell.