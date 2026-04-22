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Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

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Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a blackout mock drill to be held in various areas of Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab on April 24, Friday, at 8 pm. The drill is being carried out to assess the preparedness of Civil Defence.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why
Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why
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The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a blackout mock drill to be held in various areas of Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab on April 24, Friday, at 8 pm. The drill is being carried out to assess the preparedness of Civil Defence. The drill will be carried out at Pytex Ground, Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar and Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and in areas under the Aggar Nagar PSPCL division, from 8 to 8:15 pm. 

Punjab’s Assistant Commissioner General Pragati Sethi and Additional Controller of Civil Defence, Manpreet Singh Randhawa, conducted a meeting with the respective departments in this regard. The mock drill will start with an air raid warning signal. During these 15 minutes of the drill, the electricity department will switch off the lights in the designated areas, and residents have also been requested to switch off all lights in their houses and adhere to the blackout exercise. At around 7:55 pm, a siren will be sounded, and public announcements will be made to alert people. 

Why this drill is being held? 

The mock drill exercise is being conducted to assess civil defence preparedness to make the country ready against any sudden emergencies. Residents have been requested to give their full support by following a complete blackout. 

The drill will involve coordinated efforts from multiple central agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, district administration, Municipal Corporation, police, health department, and NCC. 

The mock drill will include simulated rehearsals of firefighting operations, search and rescue activities, first aid and medical assistance, transportation of the injured, and measures for traffic and crowd control. 

However, during this time essential services will continue to function. Civil Defence Instructor Harjaye Khanna stated that after the completion of the mock exercise, an “All Clear” signal, which would include a constant loud siren for 2 minutes, will be sent, which will signal the end of the exercise. 

In 2025 May, shortly before India launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate Pakistan’s terrorism attempts in India, similar mock drills were held in Punjab and other border states under the instructions of the Home Ministry. The Pahalgam terror attack have completed one year today.  

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