Punjab to procure 3.3 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine to fight Lumpy skin disease

Image: Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia

The Punjab government announced on Friday that it will purchase 3.3 lakh additional doses of goat pox vaccine to combat the development of lumpy skin disease among livestock.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) formed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the decision for better disease monitoring and prevention in the state.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed officials to obtain 3.33 lakh additional doses of goat pox vaccine from approved veterinary research institutes and distribute them across all districts to ensure that the vaccination drive is not hampered.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally monitoring the situation and daily taking report of the ongoing relief operations in the state,” the two ministers said during the meeting, according to an official statement.

While reviewing the vaccination drive, the ministers directed that the vaccination drive should be intensified and the target doubled to 50,000 per day besides ensuring that the doses are given for free.

So far, more than 1.30 lakh cattle have been vaccinated in the state, they said.

The ministers also asked senior officials from the relevant departments to provide directives to district officials for the provision of calcium, vitamin, and other vital medicines for the animals.

Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal’s skin or hide that look like lumps.