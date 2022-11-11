Search icon
Punjab, Tarn Taran: Schoolgirl fights gun-wielding criminal; CCTV footage goes viral

Punjab: The video shows the robber assaulting the woman who lies down on the road to ward off the criminals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Tarn Taran viral video

A schoolgirl in Punjab's Tarn Taran fought a gun-wielding robber who was trying to snatch the gold chain of a woman. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

The robber attacked the woman outside her house. When she resisted, he pulled out his gun. Another armed robber was lending his associate support.

The video shows the robber assaulting the woman who lies down on the road to ward off the criminals.

The woman's school-going daughter fought the robbers without caring for her personal safety. She tried to save her mother. But the robbers threw both of them on the ground and made off with the gold chain.

They were returning from the girl's tuition class.

Even though she couldn't save her mother's gold chain, her courage is exemplary.

The woman should also be commended for showing courage when faced with adversity. 

