Punjab shocker: Man hacked to death by Nihang Sikhs over chewing tobacco near Golden Temple

Golden Temple in Amritsar (Photo - PTI)

In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death by a group of Nihang Sikhs near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The 22-year-old who was murdered by three men was allegedly chewing tobacco and consuming alcohol near the Golden Temple.

The Punjab police on Thursday said that the incident took place in a marketplace near the Golden Temple, two Nihang Sikhs and another man accused the victim of chewing tobacco news the holy place, as per PTI reports.

However, around half a dozen onlookers kept watching the entire episode at Kahia Wala Bazar on Wednesday night and did not come forward to prevent it. As per the authorities, the horrific incident was also captured on camera by a nearby CCTV.

After the assault, Harmanjeet Singh kept lying on the street throughout the night and died because of excessive bleeding, said police. The victim belonged to Chattiwind in Amritsar.

The video of the murder, which was captured by the market CCTV, started doing rounds on social media soon after the report of the murder broke out. In the two-minute video clip, two Nihang Sikhs could be seen engaging in an altercation with Harmanjeet.

Later, they could be seen assaulting him with some sharp-edged weapons. One person among the onlookers was seen joining them in assaulting the victim.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said two people engaged in an argument with Harmanjeet while accusing him of being drunk and consuming tobacco. Then a person, working as a waiter in a nearby hotel, joined them.

Police said they have identified the three accused. The waiter, identified as Ramandeep Singh, has been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the two Nihang Sikhs.

The Nihangs are a Sikh sect whose blue-robed members are often seen carrying swords or spears.

(With PTI inputs)

