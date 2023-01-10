Search icon
Punjab senior cop and wife arrested for allegedly duping youths under the pretense of providing jobs

Senior police official and wife arrested for fraudulently promising employment to youths.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

A senior police official in Punjab and his wife were arrested on Monday for fraudulently promising employment to unemployed youths in exchange for large sums of money. The couple, identified as Deep Kiran (35) and Narpinder Singh (41), were caught by police in Ludhiana after a report was filed at the local Moti Nagar police station. Narpinder Singh is a Deputy Superintendent at the Mansa Jail.

During the investigation, police recovered three uniforms without nameplates, one uniform with a female sub-inspector nameplate, 10 blank police recruitment forms, ₹1 lakh in cash, a gold chain, a gold ring, and two cars from the couple.

Also read: Sankranti 2023 Special Trains from Visakhapatnam in January, check full schedule

They reportedly told police that they had collected ₹8-10 lakhs in each of these cases. Deep Kiran, who posed as a judge, had promised the youths that they would secure employment for them.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the connivance and consent of both accused were found in all cases. Two of their accomplices, Lakhwinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, are currently absconding and police are conducting raids to locate them.

(With inputs from PTI)

