Punjab's only Muslim-majority town Malerkotla declared as new district on Eid-ul-Fitr

The CM said Malerkotla's conversion into a district would enable people to resolve their administrative problems more seamlessly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2021, 07:06 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday declared Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the state while announcing a slew of projects for the development of the historic city. He made these announcements during the state-level celebration of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' held virtually in view of the pandemic situation.

On the occasion, Amarinder Singh underscored India's secular character, which he said was manifested in the defeat of communal forces in the recent Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Recalling the rich and glorious history of Malerkotla, the Chief Minister said its conversion into a district, which was a long-standing demand of the local people, would ease the hardships of such people and enable them to resolve their administrative problems more seamlessly.

Initially, the sub-divisions of Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh, as well as the sub-tehsil of Amargarh, would be included in the newly-created district. The process of bringing villages under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district would begin later, after the conclusion of the census operations, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Sangrur to find a suitable building to immediately start the functioning of the district administration office, adding that the Deputy Commissioner for the newly carved-out district would be appointed soon.

Announcing development projects for Malerkotla, the Chief Minister said a government medical college, in the name of Nawab Sher Mohammed Khan, would soon be set up at a cost of Rs 500 crore, and the state had already allotted 25 acres of land on Raikot Road to enable the local boys and girls to pursue medical education.

The first installment of Rs 50 crore for this purpose had already been sanctioned, he added.

