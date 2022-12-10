Search icon
Punjab: Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Tarn Taran

The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

File Photo

A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, official sources said on Saturday. Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, they said.

The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

(more details awaited)

