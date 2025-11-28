FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Punjab Roadways employees' strike turns violent in Sangrur, cop suffers burn injuries; here's what happened

The strike by employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC brought bus services across the state to a standstill. With state-run buses out of service, commuters were forced to rely on private transport. A heavy rush of passengers was seen at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Amritsar.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 07:43 PM IST

Employees went on strike after police picked up their union leaders on Thursday night and early on Friday.
A protest by contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) turned violent in Sangrur district on Friday, with Dhuri station house officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh getting injured. More than 25 protesters were detained after the clash. Employees went on strike after police picked up their union leaders on Thursday night and early on Friday. Amid the chaos, SHO Singh sustained burn injuries as his uniform caught fire.

PRTC employees, some of whom had climbed on top of parked buses, threw petrol on police officials when they tried to bring them down. Sangrur Superintendent of Police (SP) Davinder Attri said: "Amid the chaos, the Dhuri SHO's uniform, which was drenched in petrol, caught fire. Police personnel intervened and managed to rescue him. The SHO sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Sangrur civil hospital." SHO Singh has reportedly suffered burn injuries on the face, hands, and back.

Punjab Roadways and PRTC staffers had announced the statewide protest against the opening of tenders under the Kilometre Scheme. Employees say the scheme would threaten their jobs and pave the way for privatisation. According to officials of Punjab Roadways, a tender for nearly 100 HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) buses was to be opened on Friday. But the process has been delayed due to repeated protests by employees. A PRTC official said the scheme has been in place for a long time and that unions should not interfere in administrative matters.

The strike by employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC brought bus services across the state to a standstill. With state-run buses out of service, commuters were forced to rely on private transport. A heavy rush of passengers was seen at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Amritsar on Friday as government buses remained parked, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

