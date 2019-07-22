Punjab residents rely on NDRF as state administration's help delayed

Headlines

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

UP: Farmer ploughs field as majestic tiger strolls casually in nearby paddy field, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Delhi Floods: Heavy Rain Lashes Part Of Delhi Amid Yamuna Water Flood

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

DNA brings you exclusive ground report from cyclone Biparjoy ravaged Gujarat

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeIndia

India

Punjab residents rely on NDRF as state administration's help delayed

Since Friday, the overflowing water from the river has entered the villages and destroyed acres of farmland

article-main
Latest News

Tapin Malhotra

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Residents are living in fear in Phulad village near Sangrur in Punjab as the administration has failed to safeguard the locals from the rising water of Ghaggar river. Since Friday, the overflowing water from the river has entered the villages and destroyed acres of farmland.

The highways also have been affected and are shut down blocking the vehicular movement. With roadways throwing life out of gear, schools and colleges to remain shut till further notice.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along villagers are taking efforts to plug the flow of the water, but to no avail. Residents are irked that the administration has come to their rescue after the water had breached the danger mark and destroyed their agricultural produce.

After four days the authorities have come forward and started the work of uprooting the plants and creepers which had grown at the bottom of the dam to let the river flow without any obstruction and stop waterlogging near the dam. Waterlogging has also threatened the outbreak of water-borne diseases as the contaminated flood water has seeped into potable water sources.

Mahendra Singh, a resident of Munak village near Sangrur was badly affected by the floods. Singh's house has been submerged and his family has been greatly inconvenienced. "The floods in Ghaggar river has completely destroyed us. We don't have a house to stay or have proper food," said Singh. Further, Singh's family criticised and blamed the local administration over its inability in handling the disaster like situation. As a goodwill gesture, a group of foreigners donated Rs 41,000 to Singh's family.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team has been working tirelessly to close the embankment and save the nearby villages. Flood water has submerged standing paddy crop in nearly villages further cutting off the food supply from neighbouring region.

Zee Media Newsroom

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Meet Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, who has joined Byju as...

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale; BJP calls him 'frustrated dynast'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE