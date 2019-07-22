Punjab residents rely on NDRF as state administration's help delayed

Since Friday, the overflowing water from the river has entered the villages and destroyed acres of farmland

Residents are living in fear in Phulad village near Sangrur in Punjab as the administration has failed to safeguard the locals from the rising water of Ghaggar river. Since Friday, the overflowing water from the river has entered the villages and destroyed acres of farmland.

The highways also have been affected and are shut down blocking the vehicular movement. With roadways throwing life out of gear, schools and colleges to remain shut till further notice.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along villagers are taking efforts to plug the flow of the water, but to no avail. Residents are irked that the administration has come to their rescue after the water had breached the danger mark and destroyed their agricultural produce.

After four days the authorities have come forward and started the work of uprooting the plants and creepers which had grown at the bottom of the dam to let the river flow without any obstruction and stop waterlogging near the dam. Waterlogging has also threatened the outbreak of water-borne diseases as the contaminated flood water has seeped into potable water sources.

Mahendra Singh, a resident of Munak village near Sangrur was badly affected by the floods. Singh's house has been submerged and his family has been greatly inconvenienced. "The floods in Ghaggar river has completely destroyed us. We don't have a house to stay or have proper food," said Singh. Further, Singh's family criticised and blamed the local administration over its inability in handling the disaster like situation. As a goodwill gesture, a group of foreigners donated Rs 41,000 to Singh's family.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team has been working tirelessly to close the embankment and save the nearby villages. Flood water has submerged standing paddy crop in nearly villages further cutting off the food supply from neighbouring region.

Zee Media Newsroom