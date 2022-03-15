Punjab removes all Covid-19 restrictions across the state

Days after Punjab wrapped up the high-voltage Assembly Elections, the state has decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions with immediate effect. The new order comes amid a continued decline in cases in the state with Punjab around witnessing between 30 to 50 fresh cases every day.

An official order from the government of Punjab today said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject, all Covid-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect.”

“However, the residents of the state are advised to follow Covid appropriate behavioural norms,” the official order added.

At the peak of the third Covid-19 in January 2021, Punjab witnessed 7,000 to 8,000 cases every day. The state witnessed the maximum 13,493 new cases on January 14.