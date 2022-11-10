Search icon
Punjab: Ram Rahim follower, accused in 2015 sacrilege case, shot dead in Faridkot

A follower of Ram Rahim, who was a member of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot by unidentified assailants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

A follower of convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot by some unidentified assailants. The victim was a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda and was an accused in a 2015 sacrilege incident, the police said.

The incident took place when Pardeep was opening his shop in Kotkapura, they said, adding Pardeep's gunman sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Pardeep was one of the accused in a case of theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot. He was currently on bail.

The sacrilege incidents in Faridkot in 2015 triggered protests in the district. Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

Recently, a controversy was sparked when Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released on bail earlier last month, just ahead of the Adampur bypolls in Haryana. Several BJP leaders were seen at Ram Rahim’s rally, igniting a wave of criticism by the opposition.

(With ANI inputs)

