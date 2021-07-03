Punjab power crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owes Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bill to state power utility

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab, Electricity, tariff, Capt Amarinder Singh

A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu offered a solution to the unprecedented power crisis in Punjab, the Amritsar East MLA came under fire for allegedly owing over Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bills for eight months to the state power utility.

This came to notice when Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter and suggested a solution to the unprecedented power crisis in the state. He tweeted, "There is no need for power cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the common people...if we act in the right direction."

In a series of tweets, Sidhu said that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in new legislation to amend the Power Purchase Agreements signed by the Badal government which are responsible for the high electricity rates in the state.

The Congress leader said that Punjab is buying power at an average cost of Rs 4.54 per unit, while the national average is Rs 3.85 per unit and Chandigarh is paying Rs 3.44 per unit.

Reacting to Sidhu's alleged power bill, Chief Engineer, Power Department, Amritsar said, "I'm not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We will investigate the issue."

As per the website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the electricity charges to the tune of Rs 8,67,540 of his Amritsar home are yet to be paid, with July 2 as the last date for making payment.

The differences between Sidhu and the Punjab Chief Minister have been rife for some time. Party sources on Thursday said that Congress is keen to put its house in order in the state before the Assembly elections next year and a series of meetings have been held over the past few weeks to resolve factionalism and other problems.

(With agency inputs)