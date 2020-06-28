Punjab postopones university exit classes exam till July 15

The Chief Minister said that the postponement will give universities time to align with the new guidelines that will be issued by the UGC.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced postponement of exams for exit classes in all universities of the state till July 15.

"Final decision on it will, however, be subject to new guidelines expected to be released by University Grants Commission any time," Chief Minister's office tweeted.

The Universities had earlier taken the decision to conduct the exams of exit classes in July based on the guidlines issued by the UGC on April 29.

However, as the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise rapidly, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked the expert committee for examinations and academic calendar to conduct a review and submit a report after revising its guidelines again.

UGC Exam Guidelines are likely to be revised to include options such as internal assessment and previous semester results to evaluate the students this year.

The new session is likely to start in October, according to government sources.

The development comes after the HRD ministry asked the UGC to revise its guidelines keeping in mind the extraordinary circumstances owing to the pandemic. “I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” tweeted.