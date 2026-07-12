Punjab: Bhupesh Baghel says there is 'no factionalism' in Congress' state unit

Baghel added that party leaders and workers were keen to be given responsibility ahead of the 2027 assembly election.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said there was no factionalism within the party's Punjab unit as he concluded his six-day round of consultations with state leaders. Baghel added that party leaders and workers were keen to be given responsibility ahead of the 2027 assembly election.

Addressing reporters in Chhattisgarh, Baghel talked about his recent engagements with the Congress' state unit. "In these six days, I held meetings with many committees and held meetings regarding election preparations. I also visited the residences of various senior leaders and met them. The 2027 elections are drawing closer. I have taken all the leaders' experiences and suggestions regarding its preparation...There is no factionalism. All the workers and leaders want to have some responsibility in the 2027 elections," Baghel said.

The comments came after a meeting was held at Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh's residence amid speculation of a rift over a recent organisational shuffle, which saw the Congress' state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring holding his position. After the meeting, Baghel had said that there was "no resentment" within the party even as Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa called for bold and decisive leadership and said that the party did not need "compromised leaders".

Randhawa's remarks were widely seen as directed at Warring, who addressed the remark by saying that he had not been named directly and that any differences between him and Randhawa would be short-lived. Before the meeting, Randhawa had also said that Warring "should have come on his own" for the discussions -- a comment seen as reflecting differences between the two leaders over the functioning of the party's state unit. Baghel had also previously dismissed any discussion on replacing Warring as the Congress' state president and had warned against indiscipline within the party, adding that action would be taken against anyone found "crossing the line".

(With inputs from news agency ANI).