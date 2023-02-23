Punjab Police to release Amritpal Singh's aide Toofan Singh following massive protest

Punjab police to release Amritpal Singh's aide Toofan Singh| Photo: ANI

Amritsar police announced on Thursday that Toofan Singh aka Lovepreet, a close aide of Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh will be released on Friday (February 24). Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told media that the protesters have given enough proof that Lovepreet Toofan is innocent, IANS reports. "The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has taken note of it. These people will peacefully disperse now, and the law will take its course," he said.

The protesters were staging a demonstration in Ajnala town against the arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan. They clashed with police and forcefully seized the police complex in Amritsar demanding the release of their activist in 24 hours.

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district.

"The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next," Amritpal Singh, who had recently reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Various videos and photos of the crowd outside the police station have been shared on Social media. The cops are seen struggling to control the situation. Over a dozen of police personals have been injured in the incident.