Punjab Police launches 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh' campaign to show solidarity with cop whose hand was chopped off

Police personnel in Punjab on Monday wore badges with the name of 'Harjeet Singh', a policeman whose left hand was chopped off in an attack amidst the lockdown.

The police force is scheduled to hold a day-long campaign called 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh'. The campaign is being held to show their solidarity with him and the frontline COVID-19 warriors who are working tirelessly to control the spread of the virus.

The police personnel of the Punjab police will wear Harjeet Singh's name instead of their own name on their badges.

"Let's show everyone that any attack on policemen & doctors fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one. In solidarity with SI Harjeet & all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today," DGP Punjab Police tweeted.

Let’s show everyone that any attack on policemen & doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines,like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as One. In solidarity with SI Harjeet& all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today.#MainBhiHarjeetSingh pic.twitter.com/lar3AAhXrF — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 27, 2020

"We all stand together in solidarity against any attack on the frontline warriors fighting #Covid19. SI Harjeet Singh is a symbol of bravery, today we all wear his name on our chests with pride," Punjab Police India handle tweeted.

A group of Nihang Sikhs got into a scuffle with the policeman and chopped off his hand. As per reports, the Nihang Sikhs were travelling in an SUV and broke barricades that were put up at the entrance of the market on being stopped to check for curfew passes amidst the lockdown. They then attacked the policemen with swords, in which assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off while another cop suffered injuries.

Singh was immediately rushed to Rajindra hospital in the town from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. In the hospital, he underwent a complex surgery and his hand was successfully reimplanted.