Punjab police foil major terror attack ahead of Independence Day, 4 Pak-ISI module members arrested

The Punjab Police, with the assistance of the Delhi Police, busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror network on Sunday, just hours before India's 75th Independence Day. Four people connected to Arsh Dalla of Canada and Gurjant Singh of Australia have been arrested.

According to the official handle of the Punjab police, 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested. Additionally, 3 hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED, and 2 - 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered.

Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module,with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested . (1/2) — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 14, 2022

This comes after Punjab police nabbed the main suspect in the August 9 murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu and revealed another conspiracy to disrupt Independence Day celebrations.

Ahead of the Independence Day tomorrow (15 August), tight security arrangements have been made across Punjab and other states and Union Territories.

Earlier today, the UP Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Kanpur named Habibul Islam (19), also known as Saifullah.

Saifullah communicated with people over the border via social media platforms such as Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp.

