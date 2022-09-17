Search icon
Punjab Police cracks down on drugs, conducts cordon and search operations across state

All district CPs and SSPs mobilised full troops for this operation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Representational Image

The Punjab Police on Saturday conducted cordon and search operations across the state to effect the seizure of drugs and instill a sense of security among the people, a senior official said.

He said police commissioners and SSPs had identified hotspots where drugs are prevalent or certain areas which have become safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements, to carry out this operation.

"The idea behind conducting these operations is to instill a sense of safety and security among the common people and to effect the seizure of drugs," Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said.

The operation was conducted from 11am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state and additional director general and inspector general ranks of police deputed to personally supervise the operation.

The commissioners of police (CP) and senior superintendents of police (SSP) of all the concerned districts mobilised maximum manpower for this operation, the DGP said, adding that as many as 200 gazetted officers were deputed to conduct this operation.

The operation was conducted at 227 identified hotspots.

DGP Yadav said during these operations, a thorough search of suspected houses was conducted under the supervision of senior police officers, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

"All the police personnel were strictly instructed to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation," he added.

