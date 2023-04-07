Search icon
Punjab Police cancels leaves of cops till April 14

The Punjab Police urged people not to believe rumours and fake news of the surrender of the radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Punjab Police has cancelled the leaves of all cops in the state till April 14, according to an official statement on Friday.

"No leave may please be sanctioned to GOS, NGOs and EPOS till 14.04.2023. All kinds of leaves sanctioned previously stand cancelled forthwith. This is being issued with the directions of W/DGP, Punjab," stated an official letter of the Office of the Director General of Police, Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Friday urged people not to believe rumours and fake news of the surrender of the radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

Responding to a media report on Friday, Punjab Police, in a tweet, said, "This is a fake news and factually incorrect. Please fact-check news before sharing. Don't spread rumours and fake news."

Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal, has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

Amid speculations that the radical preacher is likely to surrender at Amritsar's Golden Temple, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal said last Saturday, "We are continuously working to ensure the safety and security of people in Amritsar. Right now, we are more focused on managing traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal wants to surrender, we are ready to help him do that in accordance with the law."

