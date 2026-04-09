Punjab Police busted ISI-backed Khalistani terror module, arrest 2 with heavy cache with arms

The Punjab Police received a major success regarding a counter-terror operation on Thursday as it busted a major terror module linked to BKI, allegedly backed by ISI and with suspected links to terrorist networks including ISIS. During the operation, the police have arrested two individuals.

The Punjab Police received a major success regarding a counter-terror operation on Thursday as it busted a major terror module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly backed by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and with suspected links to terrorist networks including ISIS. During the operation, the police have arrested two individuals linked with the case.

The joint operation included police teams from Amritsar Rural Police, Gurdaspur Police, and the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, in coordination with central agencies.

According to police officials, the terror module was run by a foreign-based handler, raising doubts over cross-border connection and support. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav called the operation a “major breakthrough,” emphasising on the scale and seriousness of the threat.

“In a major breakthrough, District Amritsar Rural, District Gurdaspur, SSOC-Amritsar, in a joint operation with Central Agencies, busts an ISI-sponsored BKI terror module operated by a foreign-based handler and arrests two accused,” Yadav said.

During massive raids at different locations, the police have recovered a significant cache of arms and explosive materials from the accused. The police have seized five hand grenades, two special detonators, a push-to-talk (PTT) timer with a connected coder and decoder, a 9V battery, and approximately 1 kg of high explosive material packed with nails, indicative of an improvised explosive device (IED).

Along with these, a Baofeng walkie-talkie along with a cable and trigger mechanisms was recovered.

“Significant recoveries include: 5 hand grenades, 2 special detonators, a PTT timer with coder & decoder, 9V battery, IED material (1 kg high explosive packed with nails), 1 Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable & trigger mechanism indicating preparations for high-impact attacks aimed at disturbing public peace,” the senior cop said.

Officials said that after observing the nature of the recovered materials, they inferred that the suspects were planning major attacks intended to disturb peace and stability in the region.

The police have registered a case regarding the group’s activities at Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur under relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigations are underway to track the network’s forward and backward linkages, along with identifying foreign handlers and any local support systems.

Authorities are also investigating possible connections with other extremist outfits to assess the broader security implications.

The major anti-terror operation comes few days after a grenade attack occurred outside the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh, which was claimed by a Khalistani terrorist Sukhjinder Singh Babbar. Three days later, Punjab Police announced that they had arrested five of the accused, likely involved in that attack while two masterminds were still at large.