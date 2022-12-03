Punjab Police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi Gang member; recover 20 pistols, Innova car

File photo

As a part of the ongoing drive against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from old Ambala road Dhakoli.

The accused has been identified as Bunty of Jain Chowk, Taliwada, District Bhiwani in Haryana, who is an inter-state weapon smuggler.

Divulging details about the major breakthrough, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the AGTF in a joint operation with District Police SAS Nagar has arrested Bunty with 20 pistols including three.

30 Caliber with 2 magazines, two 9MM with 2 magazines, and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police have also recovered an Innova car bearing registration no HR-38-Q-2297 from the accused.

The preliminary investigation of the arrested accused, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, has revealed that he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the directions of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar.

However, Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said.Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of the Punjabi singer, popularly known as Sidhu Moosawala.

ANI has learned from sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar`s movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources told ANI that India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States. Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Larence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moosawala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.

(With inputs from ANI)