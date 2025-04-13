In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit has arrested two key operatives of a terror module linked to Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, from Ferozepur. The apprehended accused have been identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh.

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit has arrested two key operatives of a terror module linked to Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, from Ferozepur. The apprehended accused have been identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh. They have been apprehended for their involvement in a plot to disturb peace and harmony in the region, allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Punjab Police bust Goldy Dhillon linked terror group

During the operation, the authorities recovered a 2.8 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 1.6 kg of RDX and a remote control. Preliminary investigations suggest the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward for information on Goldy Dhillon, who is also linked to the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC in Mohali under the Explosive Substances Act. On April 8, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) busted a Lawrance Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang with the arrest of its two active operatives and recovered one .32 calibre pistol from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. Those arrested have been identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu, a resident of village 25ML in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Who is Jashan Sandhu?

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that accused Jashan Sandhu was wanted in a 2023-murder case that took place in Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations across Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. "Recently, on the directions of his handlers, accused Jashan came back to India and landed in Nepal from Dubai before entering India by road in an attempt to escape law enforcement," the DGP said. He said that preliminary investigations revealed that accused Jashan played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the gang. "His interrogation has also led to the identification of overseas Hawala operators, travel agents, and the locations of fugitive gangsters hiding abroad--marking a significant step in dismantling these networks," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)