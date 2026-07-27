Punjab paper leak row: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains under pressure; controversy explained

BJP and SAD demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.

Tension mounts over Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' resignation after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded accountability from the government over alleged examination paper leaks. A fresh political row over paper leaks has surfaced despite Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insisting that no examination paper had been leaked since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

Punjab Education Minister faces heat

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called for the Punjab education minister's resignation on moral grounds after alleged repeated incidents of paper leaks. "When is the Punjab education minister resigning? When will Arvind Kejriwal ask for the resignation of Punjab's education minister on moral grounds?" Bhandari asked. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "They have leaked and sold papers. Even sanitation workers, who do some of the most essential work, have not been made permanent or given proper employment... The Punjab Education Minister should resign...."

The remarks came after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.

Senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Daljit Singh Cheema, said that the government is proposing amendments to the paper leak law to impose stricter penalties. Still, the priority should be preventing paper leaks in the first place through stronger security protocols and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Earlier, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused the AAP of adopting double standards, alleging that the pharmacy officer examination paper was leaked after "lakhs of rupees" were paid, and claimed that around 7,000 students were affected. Sirsa further cited previous alleged paper leak cases in Punjab, including the Class 12 English examination in 2022 and a Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) recruitment examination in 2025, alleging that candidates had been forced to pay money in those cases as well.

Punjab CM on paper leak allegation

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann refuted such allegations, stating, "It has been four and a half years since our government was formed. Not a single paper has leaked in Punjab." Mann acknowledged that incidents of cheating had been reported at two examination centres but maintained that they did not amount to paper leaks. He said 21 people had been arrested in connection with the cases.

The BJP's attack comes after the AAP strongly backed the student protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, which led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.