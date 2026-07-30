Punjab Paper Leak Row: BJP workers clash with Delhi Police outside AAP office

Amid the Punjab paper leak controversy, BJP workers clashed with Delhi Police during a protest outside the AAP office in New Delhi.

Amid the ongoing paper leak row in Punjab, the Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers clashed during the protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in New Delhi. The BJP workers alleged tht the AAP leadership failed to take accountability for the exam irregularities and paper leaks.

Punjab paper leak protest: Delhi Police and BJP workers clash

Flagging 'systemic exam flaws', BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the AAP leadership for exhibiting "double standards". She called for Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' resignation.

"The AAP always engages in double standards. I want to ask the AAP government in Punjab: why have they not ensured any accountability regarding the compromise that occurred in the pharmacy recruitment exam in the state? On the one hand, there is PM Narendra Modi's central government--the NDA government--which, following the irregularities associated with the NEET exam, made the anti-paper leak law far more robust and stringent; it increased penalties and introduced provisions for speedy investigations and trials. On the other hand, the AAP and its Punjab government have maintained complete silence, hiding behind technicalities. That is why I want to ask them: why haven't they sought the resignation of their Punjab Education Minister yet? Why have they failed to demonstrate any accountability towards the students whose futures they have jeopardised?" she questioned.

Further, the BJP workers warned the AAP administration of escalation if immediate political accountability is not fixed. BJP Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra said, "BJP workers have come to issue a warning to Kejriwal; we are here to remind everyone that Manish Sisodia had stated at Jantar Mantar that if a paper leak occurred in Punjab, they would demand the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister. God has answered that call sooner than expected. Prior to the recent pharmaceutical exam paper leak in Punjab, the Class 12 English paper had also been leaked, yet Arvind Kejriwal has taken no action regarding it to this day," he said.

"Today, we have come to warn Arvind Kejriwal that he must immediately secure the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister. We are here to convey that if the resignation does not happen, this agitation will extend from Delhi to Punjab," he added.

Earlier today, the BJP workers demonstrated a protest outside the AAP office over the alleged paper leak in Punjab amid heavy security.

What is the Punjab paper leak controversy? Why the protest?

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have demanded accountability from the AAP government, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state. A fresh political row over paper leaks has surfaced despite Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insisting that no examination paper had been leaked since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

Earlier, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused the AAP of adopting double standards, alleging that the pharmacy officer examination paper was leaked after "lakhs of rupees" were paid, and claimed that around 7,000 students were affected. Sirsa further cited previous alleged paper leak cases in Punjab, including the Class 12 English examination in 2022 and a Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) recruitment examination in 2025, alleging that candidates had been forced to pay money in those cases as well.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann refuted such allegations, stating, "It has been four and a half years since our government was formed. Not a single paper has leaked in Punjab." Mann acknowledged that incidents of cheating had been reported at two examination centres but maintained that they did not amount to paper leaks. He said 21 people had been arrested in connection with the cases.