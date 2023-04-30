Search icon
Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in Ludhiana gas leak incident; police, NDRF teams reach spot

Ludhiana: The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in Ludhiana gas leak incident; police, NDRF teams reach spot (Photo: ANI)

Ludhiana gas leak news: At least nine people have been killed and 11 others are hospitalised after a gas leakage in a factory in Ludhiana, Punjab. The incident took place in the Giaspura area on Sunday. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site. "Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people," said Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the incident, saying, "Police, Administration and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected."

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that nine people have so far died in the incident. Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina described the incident as unfortunate. She said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.

