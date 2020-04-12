Punjab: Nihang Sikhs attack police, chop off cop's hand with sword

In a shocking news, a group of Nihang Sikhs got into a scuffle with policemen and chopped off one hand of a cop while injuring another. The incident took place at around 6:15 AM on Sunday at a vegetable market in the Sanaur town of Punjab's Patiala.

As per reports, the Nihang Sikhs were travelling in an SUV and broke barricades that were put up at the entrance of the market on being stopped to check for curfew passes. They then attacked the policemen with swords, in which assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off while another cop suffered injuries.

Singh was immediately rushed to Rajindra hospital in the town from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. Presently, he is undergoing surgery. Reports said that the Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala and another official were also injured in the attack.

At least nine persons, including five of the attackers, have been arrested and weapons including guns and petrol bombs have been recovered from them, news agency ANI reported.

An official informed that the attackers were asked to show curfew passes but they ran their car into the barricades and attacked the police personnel on duty with swords. They fled after the attack and took shelter managed by them in the nearby Balbera village.

"In an unfortunate incident today morning, a group of Nihangs injured a few Police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh," Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

"I have spoken to Director PGI who has deputed top Plastic surgeons of PGI for surgery, which just started," he added. In another tweet, Gupta added that he was grateful to PGI for its full support. "All of us praying to Waheguru for his full recovery!" he added.

Nihangs is a sect of Sikhism whose members are armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue robes.