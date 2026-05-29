Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026: AAP continues to dominate, takes lead in over 200 seats, Congress comes second

Early trends show AAP ahead in multiple municipalities and wards across Punjab. At the time of writing this report the party winning 220 wards across the state so far, taking a commanding lead.

With counting underway in Punjab’s civic polls, the ruling AAP has jumped out to an early lead in many urban local bodies. The elections are the first major political gauge before the 2027 Assembly polls.

Early trends show AAP ahead in multiple municipalities and wards across Punjab. At the time of writing this report the party winning 220 wards across the state so far, taking a commanding lead. The tally includes a clean sweep in Amritsar’s Rayya Nagar Panchayat, 9 of 15 wards in Jalandhar's Kartarpur. The party is also leading from various places in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and other districts.

SAD takes lead in Samrala, wins in Bathinda belt

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), however, has made gains in some areas, particularly in parts of Bathinda district. Early trends show SAD candidates leading or victorious in municipalities like Kot Shamir, Sangat, Maluka, and Mehraj, and the party is also ahead in Samrala.

Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation, while independents supported by local Congress groups did well in Sultanpur Lodhi. The polls covered eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 19 nagar panchayats. These urban bodies impact nearly 90 of Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats and involve over 36 lakh voters, making the elections politically more significant than typical municipal contests.

Punjab Civic Body Polls 2026

The Punjab State Election Commission reported a total voter turnout of 63.94% in the civic polls.

Over 22.38 lakh votes were polled across 102 municipalities, spanning 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths statewide.

Nagar Panchayats saw the highest participation at 76.18%, followed by Municipal Councils at 65.06%. Municipal Corporations recorded a 59.91% turnout.

Official data showed Municipal Councils had the biggest voter base, with over 22.87 lakh registered voters and nearly 14.88 lakh ballots cast. Municipal Corporations had about 10.71 lakh electors, with around 6.41 lakh voting. Nagar Panchayats recorded more than 1.07 lakh votes out of roughly 1.41 lakh electors.