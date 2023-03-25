Search icon
Punjab minister Harjot Bains ties knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav, pictures go viral

Harjot Bains is currently the education minister in the Punjab government, while IPS Jyoti Yadav is currently posted as SSP in Mansa district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Days after getting engaged recently, AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains tied the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav on Saturday, March 25. The wedding ceremony was held at a gurudwara in Rupnagar district in Punjab. The marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurudwara near Nangal, party sources said. Pictures from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.

While Bains is a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Rupnagar district, Jyoti Yadav is a Punjab cadre IPS officer.

Bains is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government. He is an advocate by profession. The 32-year-old hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency. Bains had earlier led the AAP’s youth wing in the state.

Whereas, IPS Jyoti is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mansa district. The IPS officer hails from Haryana’s Gurugram district.

Last year, Punjab CM Mann also tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. Since the AAP's victory in Punjab in 2022. AAP MLAs Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Narinderpal Singh Sawana also got married during this time.

