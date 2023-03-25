Punjab minister Harjot Bains ties knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav, pictures go viral (Photo: Twitter/iAmanUppal)

Days after getting engaged recently, AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains tied the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav on Saturday, March 25. The wedding ceremony was held at a gurudwara in Rupnagar district in Punjab. The marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurudwara near Nangal, party sources said. Pictures from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.

Punjab Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains @harjotbains ties knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav @DrJY_IPS at gurdwara in Nangal pic.twitter.com/8hQsFdlyBD — ANUJ YADAV (@AAP_ANUJ_) March 25, 2023

While Bains is a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Rupnagar district, Jyoti Yadav is a Punjab cadre IPS officer.

Bains is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government. He is an advocate by profession. The 32-year-old hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency. Bains had earlier led the AAP’s youth wing in the state.

Congratulations to @harjotbains ji and @DrJY_IPS ji on getting married! May god bless you both with great health and success in life, together. pic.twitter.com/jq1V6AGM8B — Dr Balbir Singh (@AAPbalbir) March 25, 2023

Whereas, IPS Jyoti is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mansa district. The IPS officer hails from Haryana’s Gurugram district.

Last year, Punjab CM Mann also tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. Since the AAP's victory in Punjab in 2022. AAP MLAs Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Narinderpal Singh Sawana also got married during this time.

