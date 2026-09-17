Punjab man extorts Mumbai woman after Snapchat friendship, threatens to leak obscene video; arrested

Mulund police arrested a 22-year-old Punjab man who allegedly befriended a woman on Snapchat, recorded an objectionable video during a video call and later threatened to leak it to extort money.

The Mulund police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly extorting money from a 23-year-old woman after befriending her on Snapchat and threatening to circulate an objectionable video of her.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Mandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab. Police said a technical investigation helped them trace Singh to the Kotkapura Road area of Sri Muktsar Sahib district, where he was arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eastern Region III, Abhay Singh Deshmukh confirmed the arrest.

Woman befriended accused on Snapchat

According to the FIR, the woman is originally from Ratnagiri district and works as a caregiver. She lives with her relatives on LBS Road in Mulund West. On July 14, she reportedly received a “Hi” message on Snapchat from an account named “Arush iwant”. She replied to the message, following which the two began chatting and eventually became friends.

Police said Singh later started communicating with the woman through video calls.

Rs 40,000 demanded after video recording

On July 27, Singh allegedly told the woman that he needed money and obtained Rs 4,000 from her. During another video call, he allegedly convinced her to undress and secretly recorded the interaction. Two days later, Singh allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from her and also asked her to buy him an iPhone.

When the woman refused, Singh allegedly threatened to circulate the recorded video if she did not meet his demands. Fearing that the video would be made public, she eventually transferred Rs 40,000 to him.

However, Singh allegedly did not provide the promised iPhone. The woman then blocked his number.

Obscene video allegedly sent to woman’s mother

The following day, the woman’s mother called her and informed her that an obscene video involving her had been sent to her mobile phone. The woman subsequently approached the Mulund police and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(E), 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

Police trace accused through technical investigation

The investigation was launched under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar. Police conducted a technical investigation to track down the accused and eventually traced him to Punjab.

Singh was arrested from the Kotkapura Road area in Sri Muktsar Sahib, police said. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Police issue warning over unknown social media accounts

Police have urged citizens to be careful while accepting friend requests, messages or video calls from unknown social media accounts.

They also advised people not to panic or give in to demands if someone threatens to circulate obscene photographs or videos. Police said victims should immediately approach the nearest police station and report the matter.