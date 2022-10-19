Punjab: Man, accused of setting family of 5 on fire, dies by suicide in Jalandhar | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The body of a man who allegedly set his wife, in-laws, and two stepchildren on fire was discovered on Wednesday. In his native Khuradpur village in the Ludhiana district, the victim was discovered dead close to the Sutlej river's bank. Kuldeep Singh, a 30-year-old male, has been identified as the accused.

Mehatpur police station's station house officer claims that the man has been escaping arrest ever since he killed his family and committed the crime. As per media reports, accused broke into his in-laws' home on October 18 while the family was asleep, splashed gasoline, and set them ablaze.

READ | 'No party worker big or small': Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president on October 26

According to reports, Kuldeep set his wife Paramjit Kaur, 28, her parents Surjan Singh, 50, Jogindero, 47, and their two stepchildren, Arashdeep, 8, and Anomol, 5, on fire. Surjan Singh's younger brother, Lakhwinder Singh, provided a statement that led to the filing of a FIR.

The police claim that Paramjit Kaur lived with him for a month following their marriage before leaving and moving in with her parents because Kuldeep, a daily wager, allegedly used to physically abuse her. According to Lakhwinder Singh, Kuldeep was a drug addict who frequently went to his brother's house to pick up Paramjit, but when she refused, he threatened to kill her.

READ | DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University first merit list for UG admissions released at du.ac.in, check details

He claimed that during the night between Monday and Tuesday, Kuldeep and his associates broke into his brother's home where the deceased were all sleeping while brandishing sharp-edged weapons. Jogindero and Arashdeep, according to Lakhwinder, passed away immediately, while the other three were taken to a hospital in Nakodar and then sent on to Jalandhar, where they succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving.