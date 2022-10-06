Punjab: Locals puts 'missing' poster of Sunny Deol, demands resignation of BJP MP | Photo: ANI

In Pathankot, Punjab, ‘missing’ posters of BJP MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol have been posted on the walls of houses, railway stations and vehicles. Locals in the city have begun pasting the BJP leader's "Ghumshuda ki Talash (search for missing)" poster.

Sunny Deol is a member of parliament from the Gurdaspur seat for the BJP. Locals have frequently complained about Deol's absence and asked him to resign because they are dissatisfied with him for never addressing his constituency.

Protesting locals alleged that, "After becoming MP, he never visited Gurdaspur. He calls himself the son of Punjab but he hasn't brought any industrial development, not allocated MP funds or brought any central govt scheme here. If he doesn't want to work, he should tender his resignation."

READ | 'This petty language shows...': BJP lambasts Arvind Kejriwal over his 'love letters' remark on Delhi L-G

Rival political parties have been criticising Deol ever since he was chosen to represent the constituency as an MP. The BJP MP made his last trip to the Gurdaspur-Pathankot region in September 2020, when he met with senior officials to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. He also interacted with a few chosen members of the public.

As a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Deol made his political debut in 2019 and won his first Lok Sabha election, defeating Congress MP Sunil Jakhar. A short while afterwards, the actor designated writer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his legislative representative, to "attend meetings and follow important subjects" on his account. The actor received harsh criticism for having "no plans to give his new job his 100 percent."

READ | 2G scam case: CBI files first chargesheet after over 10 years, ex-Union Minister A Raja named as ‘mastermind’

Deol also declined to participate in the recent Punjab assembly elections' campaign for BJP contestants and allies, despite the fact that he was in high demand because of his popularity. Only Pathankot, one seat, was won by the BJP throughout the whole Majha region.

This is not the first time that Sunny Deol's area has witnessed "missing" posters. Similar posters first appeared last year; the actor called them "nonsense things."

(With inputs from ANI)