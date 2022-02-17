Punjab issues strict curbs in 2 districts for PM Modi's rally today

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach that took place in Punjab near Ferozepur on January 5, the state authorities are being cautious this time. The Fazilka and Muktsar districts have been ordered to take strict actions so that the incident does not repeat itself when PM Modi visits the area again for his rally on February 17.

Read | PLC chief Amarinder Singh alleges PM's blockade in Punjab was 'stage-managed'

To escalate the security in these districts, the authorities have declared the Fazilka district a no-fly zone between February 15 to 17 for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Further orders also state that there will be no traffic allowed on the national highway that leads to Abohar until 3 pm on February 17.

For the unversed, PM Modi was on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur on January 5, but his cavalcade was stopped at the flyover just 10 kilometres away from the rally venue and had to return after the road ahead was blocked by farmers.

As per the Additional district magistrate Abhijeet Kaplish, the high-security orders were issued because of the emerging threats of drones carrying IEDs for foreign anti-national elements. As per another order, the Gidderbaha-Malout-Abohar stretch of National Highway 7 will be closed between 9 am and 3 pm on February 17.