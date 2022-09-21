Search icon
Punjab: LPU student names NIT Calicut professor in suicide note, FIR registered

The deceased was a student of NIT Calicut, and had apparently left the institute and joined LPU.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Days after Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali area experienced major student protests over reportedly "leaked obscene videos," a massive protest broke out at Lovely Professional University (LPU) when a student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room.

As per the suicide note, the student said he was taking the extreme step owing to personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT Calicut, where he studied for two years.
The deceased 21-year-old male student of first year hailed from Kerala.

The deceased blamed a professor of NIT Calicut in his suicide note, saying, “I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NIT. I regret my decision so much. I am being a burden to everyone. I am sorry but this is it.”

Punjab Police ADGP (L&O) said, "We collected evidence and suicide note written by deceased. He was rusticated from NIT after which he joined LPU. He wrote in the note that he was ending his life due to professor Prasad Krishna from NIT Calicut." The Punjab Police added that an FIR was registered against the professor. 

 

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar range) S Bhoopati said an investigation in the matter is underway. He said police will verify the facts when the student's parents reach here.

A police official said, "We have informed the family of the student in Kerala. We will initiate further action after we record their statement." 

As the news of the student's suicide broke, other students held a protest on the campus late on Tuesday night.

This comes just a few days after a controversy broke out in Chandigarh University, where students alleged that they were being filmed inside the washroom and while changing clothes by another female student, who was sharing the videos with her close aides.

However, Chandigarh University has denied all allegations of any such incidents, while the accused student and two of her aides have been arrested by the police and sent to seven days of police remand.

