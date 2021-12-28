Punjab imposes fresh curbs, makes COVID-19 jabs mandatory to access public spaces from THIS date

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases across several states, the government of Punjab has decided to impose fresh curbs in the state, making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all the residents for access to public spaces.

The state government has further said that the new COVID-19 guidelines will come into effect in Punjab from Tuesday, December 28, itself, while the vaccination guideline will be made mandatory from January 15, 2022.

In the order issued by the Punjab government, it has mentioned that citizens need to be fully vaccinated to access any public spots.

Though the guidelines are very clear about the access to public spaces, no word has been mentioned about the political rallies being conducted in Punjab, in view of the assembly elections scheduled for early 2022.

#COVID19 | Punjab bans entry of not fully vaccinated people from Jan 15 in public places, the official release of the state govt reads pic.twitter.com/h5PvCUEU2e December 28, 2021

The order to make the COVID-19 jabs mandatory for all citizens to appear in public places will come into effect in the state from January 15, 2022. This decision has been made by the Punjab government in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

In the fresh orders issued by the Punjab government, it has been mentioned that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public spaces such as government offices, markets, and religious places, use public transport and attend public functions.

Punjab, on Monday, reported 46 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total infection tally to 6,04,279 in the state. Other states in India have also reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Delhi reported the highest one-day surge after over 300 cases were recorded in the national capital.

The number of Omicron cases across India is also nearing 700, with the highest number of cases being recorded in Delhi and Maharashtra. The Centre has imposed stricter international travel guidelines across the country to control the spread of Omicron in India.