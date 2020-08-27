Punjab imposes complete lockdown from 7 PM to 5 AM on all days to contain COVID-19 spread

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has imposed a total lockdown in the state from 7 PM to 5 AM on all days, reported news agency ANI.

This comes on a day when several MLAs and ministers were found to be COVID-19 positive just a day ahead of the state assembly session.

With at least 29 lawmakers testing positive for coronavirus in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday appealed to all other legislators who had come in contact with them to avoid attending the one-day Monsoon session of the Assembly on Friday.

Amarinder Singh ordered rapid testing machines for early results to be installed in the Vidhan Sabha premises, as well as Punjab Bhawan and legislators` hostel, for testing ahead of the session, where only those who have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the start of the session will be allowed.

During a review meeting with the Chief Minister and other officials, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan appealed to all political parties that their legislators who had come in contact with COVID positive colleagues should reach the Assembly premises early for testing in case they wish to attend.

State Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa was the first Minister to test positive for coronavirus but he has recovered and rejoined office. After him, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive followed by Revenue Minister Gurpreet Kangar and Industries Minister Sham Sunder Arora.

Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to reconvene for a one-day session on Friday i.e. August 28.

Punjab government on August 25 had decided to extend the validity of driving licenses, registration certificates and permits which expired on February 1 this year or maybe expiring anytime before Dec 30, 2020. All these will now be valid till 31st Dec 2020, Amarinder Singh had said.

Earlier, the CM had also ordered a total ban on all gatherings, except weddings and funerals, across the state till August 31.

Singh had asked the DGP Dinkar Gupta to crack the whip on all political protests and gatherings and had asked his own Congress' leadership to enforce the ban strictly.

As many as 1,513 new coronavirus cases were registered in Punjab on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state has climbed to 46,090, including 14,640 active cases, 30,231 recovered cases, and 1219 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)