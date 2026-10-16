Punjab Horror: Man axes wife to death in front of mother, here's what happened next will leave you in shock

According to information, the couple had four children, including three daughters and a son. The eldest daughter is married, while the rest are studying.

A man in Punjab's Barnala district hacked his wife to death with an axe while she was collecting fodder and later died by suicide on Friday.

What is case?

According to a NDTV report, officials said Kulwinder Kaur, aged around 50, had gone to collect fodder for cattle in a field in Channanwal village with her mother-in-law. Her husband Bhola Singh came to the field around 1.30 pm and fatally attacked her with an axe on the spot.

A domestic dispute is believed to be the cause, though the exact motive is still under investigation.

What happened next?

After the attack, Bhola Singh went back home and consumed poison. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed.

Police have launched an investigation and seized the axe suspected to have been used in the murder, said Deputy Superintendent of Police JK Channa.

"The recovery of the weapon and the sequence of events form part of the ongoing investigation. Efforts are on to establish the precise motive behind the incident," he said.

Initial information indicates that Bhola Singh was allegedly a drug addict, which reportedly triggered frequent disputes at home. Police have not yet established if addiction or suspicion led to the incident.

About Bhols Singh's family

According to information, the couple had four children, including three daughters and a son. The eldest daughter is married, while the rest are studying.

Bhola Singh, who worked as a daily-wage labourer to sustain his family, had two marriages. He has a son from his first marriage who lives separately in the village. Karamjit Kaur is said to have reared cattle to support the household. Further probe is on.