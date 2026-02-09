Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide
Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch
Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana
Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video
INDIA
According to the PTC reports, police officials have taken both bodies into custody and sent them to the civil hospital for postmortem. Bullet shells and weapons have been recovered from the spot, and evidence is being collected by the forensic team. The police have sealed the entire college.
In a shocking incident, a first-year law college student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a fellow student on Monday and later shot himself with the same weapon, police said. The incident took place at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma, where the shooter, identified as Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village, killed the woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur, of Naushehra Pannuan.
The murder, which occurred at around 9.16 am, left Kaur dead on the spot, while Prince Raj has also been declared dead, a senior police official said. It is yet to be ascertained what led Prince to kill Kaur, though the investigation is underway.
The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV and, since then, has been circulating online, sparking outrage across the state.
पंजाब के तरनतारन में लॉ स्टूडेंट ने कक्षा में घुसकर छात्रा को गोली मारी, फिर खुद को भी गोली मार ली, दोनों की मौत, प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आ रहा है कि छात्रा ने प्रपोज से इनकार कर दिया।@PunjabPoliceInd #punjab @BhagwantMann @TarnTaranPolice #TarnTaran #CampusViolence pic.twitter.com/y4VLmOC5jf— Democratic Bharat (@Democratic67281) February 9, 2026
According to the PTC reports, police officials have taken both bodies into custody and sent them to the civil hospital for postmortem. Bullet shells and weapons have been recovered from the spot, and evidence is being collected by the forensic team. The police have sealed the entire college.
A stampede broke out among the students and staff present in the college following the incident. Parents reached the spot after the incident and expressed outrage over no safety for the children, questioning why no one checked that the student was coming inside with a pistol. Parents demanded an investigation and strict action from the administration against the college management.
What did the deceased's mother say?
According to PTC reports, the victim Sandeep Kaur's mother, Harjinder Kaur, said, "We don't know anything. She came home dressed today. We didn't know if her daughter, Sandeep Kaur, was involved in any fight with anyone. The teacher called and said, 'Your daughter is seriously injured, please come quickly.' When I came to school, I saw that my daughter was dead. We came to know that a boy from Tarn Taran had fired the shot. A pistol was also found inside."
Further details are awaited.
(This is a breaking story)