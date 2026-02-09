Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch

According to the PTC reports, police officials have taken both bodies into custody and sent them to the civil hospital for postmortem. Bullet shells and weapons have been recovered from the spot, and evidence is being collected by the forensic team. The police have sealed the entire college.

In a shocking incident, a first-year law college student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a fellow student on Monday and later shot himself with the same weapon, police said. The incident took place at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma, where the shooter, identified as Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village, killed the woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur, of Naushehra Pannuan.



The murder, which occurred at around 9.16 am, left Kaur dead on the spot, while Prince Raj has also been declared dead, a senior police official said. It is yet to be ascertained what led Prince to kill Kaur, though the investigation is underway.

The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV and, since then, has been circulating online, sparking outrage across the state.

According to the PTC reports, police officials have taken both bodies into custody and sent them to the civil hospital for postmortem. Bullet shells and weapons have been recovered from the spot, and evidence is being collected by the forensic team. The police have sealed the entire college.

A stampede broke out among the students and staff present in the college following the incident. Parents reached the spot after the incident and expressed outrage over no safety for the children, questioning why no one checked that the student was coming inside with a pistol. Parents demanded an investigation and strict action from the administration against the college management.

What did the deceased's mother say?

According to PTC reports, the victim Sandeep Kaur's mother, Harjinder Kaur, said, "We don't know anything. She came home dressed today. We didn't know if her daughter, Sandeep Kaur, was involved in any fight with anyone. The teacher called and said, 'Your daughter is seriously injured, please come quickly.' When I came to school, I saw that my daughter was dead. We came to know that a boy from Tarn Taran had fired the shot. A pistol was also found inside."



Further details are awaited.



