INDIA

Punjab Horror: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara

Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside Model Town gurdwara in Jalandhar. Assailants fired multiple rounds at his car, leaving him critically injured. Police are investigating motives, reviewing CCTV footage, and working to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

In a shocking incident on Friday, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Jalandhar’s upscale Model Town area. According to police sources, the attack occurred outside the Model Town gurdwara, where unidentified gunmen opened fire at Oberoi’s car, creating panic among bystanders.

Details of the Attack

Authorities reported that the assailants fired at least five rounds, breaking the car’s windows. Oberoi sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. Despite urgent medical attention, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The attack has left residents of the posh locality stunned, as the area is generally considered secure. Police described the incident as a 'brazen act of violence' in a public space.

Security Response and Investigation

Following the shooting, a heavy police presence was established in the vicinity. The area around the gurdwara was cordoned off, and security measures were tightened to prevent further incidents. Law enforcement teams have begun reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to track the attackers and gather evidence.

Senior police officials confirmed that the case is being investigated from all possible angles. 'We are exploring multiple leads, including personal disputes and political rivalries, to ascertain the motive behind this attack,' a senior officer said. Authorities emphasised that efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators are ongoing and top priority.

Political Repercussions

The murder has sent shockwaves through Jalandhar and beyond, raising concerns within political circles. Party colleagues and local leaders condemned the attack and called for swift action to bring the culprits to justice. The incident has also reignited discussions about security for political figures in Punjab, especially in high-risk areas.

Residents of Model Town expressed alarm over the violence, highlighting the unsettling nature of the attack in a typically peaceful neighbourhood. Many described the shooting as a stark reminder of the rising risks faced by public figures.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident or the assailants to come forward. Investigators continue to comb through evidence as they work to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal attack.

