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Punjab horror: 8 labourers killed as speeding car runs over workers in Sangrur

Eight labourers were killed after a speeding car ran over workers in Punjab’s Sangrur. Read below for more details.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 09:30 PM IST

Punjab horror: 8 labourers killed as speeding car runs over workers in Sangrur
Eight labourers killed as car runs over workers in Sangrur. (Pic Credits: X/AIRNewsHindi)
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At least eight MGNREGA workers were killed and several others injured after a speeding car hit a group of workers near Alisher village in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday. The accident took place when nearly two dozen workers were sitting alongside the road, and a car reportedly lost control and ploughed into them. The driver of the car has been identified as Pargat Singh Kala, a resident of Raidhrana village, who escaped from the accident site.

Six women among eight MGNREGA workers killed in Sangrur accident

Out of the eight victims, six were women: Karmjeet Kaur, Niki, Ranjeet Kaur, Sarbjeet Kaur, Karmjeet, and Rani Kaur, and two men, Jivan Singh and Deshraj. Five out of these eight died on the spot, and three lost their lives during treatment.

Rescuer alleges nearly an hour’s delay in ambulance arrival

After the accident, a nearby factory worker named Harvinder Singh came to the spot to rescue them. ''When I arrived from the factory, there were no villagers present yet, only five to six bodies lying at the spot. All of the victims are poor labourers. He made serious allegations of administrative negligence and delayed medical response, claiming that despite on-duty police officers calling for medical transport, the ambulance took nearly an hour to reach the site. Another witness said that victims lay suffering on the roadside while authorities insisted on completing "formalities" before arriving. "They died awaiting an ambulance; many of them bled to death,'' NDTV reported, quoting the rescuer.

He also revealed that the driver of the car managed to escape and police arrived after nearly 15 minutes.

Gwalior truck accident kills 15 devotees, leaves 33 injure

Earlier today, an overloaded truck ploughed into devotees heading to the Sheetla Mata temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The accident killed 15 and left 33 injured, who were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment. ''It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident,'' ANI reported, quoting Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh.

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