Punjab: Hexacopter drone carrying 5 kg heroin found near India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

Photo: ANI

Authorities in Punjab's Tarn Taran area said on Friday that a drone and 5 kilogrammes of heroin had been recovered from a field close to the India–Pakistan border. In a coordinated effort, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force were able to retrieve the hexacopter. This is an unmanned aerial aircraft with six rotors.

Tarn Taran Police, working in conjunction with the Border Security Force, "recovered a hexacopter drone equipped with current technology and packages carrying heroin weighing 5 kg from fields near the Indo-Pak border," tweeted Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

On November 28, at the India–Pakistan border in the Amritsar and Tarn Taran regions, the BSF shot down two Pakistani drones. The BSF personnel who seized the heroin from two hexacopters estimated that they weighed around 10 kg.

The Jammu and Kashmir area has been one of the most heavily affected areas for drone operations in which the state police have recovered many illegal items, including drugs, cash, guns and explosives.

Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a hexacopter drone weighing 18.050 kg near Chaharpur village in the Amritsar (Rural) district in Punjab last month on November 28 while it was trying to enter Indian territory from Pakistan. The drone was carrying 3.110 kg of narcotics.

Also, READ: Karnataka: Bengaluru on high alert as 4 leopards spotted in multiple areas

In a first of its kind deployment, the Indian Army is using trained Kites to hunt down and destroy hostile drones.

In order to combat the threat of intruding drones from Pakistan and Afghanistan into Indian-controlled Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, such a capacity would be invaluable to the security forces.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)