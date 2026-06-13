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Punjab headed for early elections? Arvind Kejriwal drops big hint, declares Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face

A recent remark by Arvind Kejriwal has triggered fresh speculation over early polls in Punjab, even as he reaffirmed Bhagwant Mann as AAP's chief ministerial face.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Punjab headed for early elections? Arvind Kejriwal drops big hint, declares Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face
Arvind Kejriwal's latest remarks hint at early elections in Punjab. (AI-Generated)
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal recently hinted that the Punjab Assembly Elections, scheduled for the first half of 2027, may be held in November this year. While speaking at a roadshow in Bathinda, Kejriwal commented on the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann and senior leader Manish Sisodia, among others, and said ''I have been told that the elections will be held in November [2026], not February [2027]. Only four months are left. Now we all have only one task — to make Bhagwant Singh Mann Chief Minister again,'' he said.

Kejriwal, however, did not reveal the real reason behind his remarks on early polls but urged his party workers to begin preparing for the elections.

Kejriwal backs Bhagwant Mann as CM face

Praising the AAP-led Punjab government, Kejriwal claimed that not a single allegation of corruption has been made against Bhagwant Mann in the last four years of governance. He also said that Bhagwant Mann has earned the massive trust and support of the people of Punjab, and the party's focus should be on the return of Mann as CM for a second term.

''In the last four years, not a single allegation of corruption involving even one paisa has been made against Bhagwant Mann. Do you think PM Modi would have spared him if there had been such an allegation? The ED and CBI would have conducted raids here as well,'' Kejriwal said.

During the roadshow, Kejriwal also thanked the voters for showcasing their support for the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently concluded municipal elections.

Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at Opposition parties, referring to one as 'Chitta Party', another as the 'Fighting Party,' and the third one as the 'ED Party'. While addressing the crowd, he also announced that eligible women would start receiving Rs 1,000 per month from July, while women from Scheduled Caste communities would receive Rs 1,500 per month.

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